Kazakhstan reports 15 COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 April 2022, 08:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, the same number it documented on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily infections were detected in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities – 6 and 4 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Two people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Almaty region. Akmola, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions registered one COVID-19 case each.

The total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan stands at 1,305,229 since the start of the global pandemic.

At Tuesday’s session of the Government Health Minister Azhar Giniyat reminded of the importance of vaccination and revaccination campaigns for Kazakhstanis. She said although Kazakhstan had lifted all COVID-19 related curbs, the country continued to monitor the epidemiological situation on borders due to spike in number of COVID-19 cases abroad.


