Kazakhstan reports 140 new coronavirus cases , 191 getting hospital treatment

6 December 2022, 10:38

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A total of 1,374 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

191 patients are in hospitals, and 1,183 are at home care. The condition of five patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill and four more patients are on life support.

140 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan as of December 5, 2022.