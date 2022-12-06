Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan reports 140 new coronavirus cases , 191 getting hospital treatment

6 December 2022, 10:38
Kazakhstan reports 140 new coronavirus cases , 191 getting hospital treatment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A total of 1,374 people are being treated in Kazakhstan for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

191 patients are in hospitals, and 1,183 are at home care. The condition of five patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill and four more patients are on life support.

140 new COVID-19 cases have been registered across Kazakhstan as of December 5, 2022.


Теги:
Related news
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
Kazakh-Brazilian duo stunned in ITF tournament final
Read also
President awards winners of Altyn sapa and Paryz prizes
Kazakhstani businesses prove greater maturity and social responsibility – President
COVID-19 hospital admissions up 15% in 7 days - FIASO
Kazakhstan to continue introducing mechanisms to protect entrepreneurs
Tokayev addresses Altyn Sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony
Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
Russia records 6,935 daily COVID cases, 58 deaths — crisis center
Court decision needed to restrict Russian TV channels broadcasting in Kazakhstan - Minister
News Partner
Popular
1 New Omicron BQ.1.1 subvariant detected in Astana
2 Earthquake hits 617km away from Almaty
3 175 new COVID-19 reported in Kazakhstan
4 Altyn sapa and Paryz prize awarding ceremony kicks off in Astana
5 Schools in Astana and two regions shift to online learning for bad weather conditions

News