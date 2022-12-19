Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases

19 December 2022, 09:19
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 139 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the daily COVID-19 count stood at 140.

Since March 13, 2020, the country has registered 1,400,227 coronavirus cases. 90,459 people have been diagnozed with COVID pneumonia.

Meanwhile, 2,215 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus today.

Of them, 328 patients are in hospitals, and 1,887 are at home care. The condition of 11 patients is estimated as serious, four patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.


