    Kazakhstan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

    10 April 2022, 10:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,305,292, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The highest number of fresh infections was reported in Almaty city – 6. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 4 new COVID-19 cases.

    Aktobe and North Kazakhstan region documented 2 and 1 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    No new COVID-19 cases were detected in other regions and cities of Kazakhstan.

    On Saturday Kazakhstan reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

