Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 April 2022, 10:08
Kazakhstan reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan logged in 13 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,305,292, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

The highest number of fresh infections was reported in Almaty city – 6. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 4 new COVID-19 cases.

Aktobe and North Kazakhstan region documented 2 and 1 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

No new COVID-19 cases were detected in other regions and cities of Kazakhstan.

On Saturday Kazakhstan reported 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties