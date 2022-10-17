Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, over 5.5mln revaccinated
17 October 2022, 09:06

Kazakhstan reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, over 5.5mln revaccinated

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 12 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Healthcare informs.

The total number of those infected with the coronavirus has reached 1,394,287 since the pandemic onset. 90,119 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Ministry has also updated the figures on vaccination of the population.

As of October 17, 2022, 10,840,056 people have been administered the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine. 10,600,203 people have received the 2nd shot. A total of 5,581,035 people have been revaccinated against the infection.


