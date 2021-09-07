Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan reports 12 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    7 September 2021, 09:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 12 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    15 people have died of and eight recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 71,304. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 59,132 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,587.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,583 cases of and 6,362 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus CSTO Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Number of diabetes patients in India climbs to 101M, sees 44% rise in 4 years: Study
    Head of State Tokayev receives Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued