Kazakhstan reports 101 new coronavirus and COVID pneumonia cases

15 February 2023, 09:18
ASTANA. KAZINFORM 91 new coronavirus and 10 COVID-like pneumonia cases have been detected countrywide in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,545 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today. Of them, 123 patients are treated at hospitals. The condition of six patients is estimated as serious, three patients are critically ill, and two more patients are on life support.

1,422 patients are at home care.



