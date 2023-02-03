Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 100 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases

3 February 2023, 09:07
Kazakhstan reports 100 new coronavirus and COVID-like pneumonia cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 91 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. Nine more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

A day before, the Ministry reported about 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Since the pandemic onset (March 13, 2020), the country’s total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has made 1,406,070.

90,717 people have had COVID-like pneumonia symptoms.


