    • Kazakhstan reports 1.9fold growth in weekly COVID-19 cases

    27 July 2022 16:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Cities of Almaty and Nur-Sultan as well as Karaganda region are responsible for 70% of the country's weekly COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan has been observing a rise in COVID-19 infections since June 20. There has been a 1.9 times growth in cases over the past week. Up to 2,700 cases with a positive test result and above 20 with a negative test result are reported daily,» said Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Vice Minister of Health, chief public health officer of Kazakhstan.

    She went on to say that the country has been observing few COVID-19 fatalities since March. The country has seen three COVID-19 deaths in July.

    Yessmagambetova added that 70% of the country's weekly COVID-19 infections have been registered in Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities as well as in Karaganda region.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

