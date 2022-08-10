Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24h
10 August 2022 08:41

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,650 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Of which 427 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 183 in Almaty, 28 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 78 in Aktobe region, 30 in Almaty region, 37 in Zhetysu region, 48 in Atyrau region, 52 in East Kazakhstan region, 34 in Abai region, 31 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan region, 200 in Karaganda region, 29 in Ulytau region, 97 in Kostanay region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 88 in Pavlodar region, 49 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,370,983.


