Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24 hr
10 August 2022 08:41

Kazakhstan reports 1,650 new COVID cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,650 new COVID-19 cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Of which 427 fresh cases were reported in the city of Nur-Sultan, 183 in Almaty, 28 in Shymkent, 81 in Akmola region, 78 in Aktobe region, 30 in Almaty region, 37 in Zhetysu region, 48 in Atyrau region, 52 in East Kazakhstan region, 34 in Abai region, 31 in Zhambyl region, 68 in West Kazakhstan region, 200 in Karaganda region, 29 in Ulytau region, 97 in Kostanay region, 45 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Mangistau region, 88 in Pavlodar region, 49 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,370,983.

Related news
UAE announces 919 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths in last 24 hours
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 4-month high
Read also
2,389 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
COVID-19 kills 49 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 16,325 daily COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths
Vaccinated people more resistant to virus – public healthcare expert
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe exceeds 580 million — WHO
Pfizer vaccine to be available to 3 categories of citizens in Almaty
Over 26,500 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
Above 850,000 teens get COVID-19 vaccine
Popular
1 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
2 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
3 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM
4 Kazakhstan to increase student bursaries
5 U.S. Senate approves new Ambassador to Kazakhstan

News

Archive