Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in 24h
19 July 2022 08:35

Kazakhstan reports 1,450 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,450 new coronavirus cases have been reported across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, which raises the country’s COVID-19 tally to 1,319,494, Kazinform has learned from the interdepartmental commission for the prevention of COVID-19 spread.

Of them, 502 are in Nur-Sultan, 589 – in Almaty, 31 – in Shymkent, 24 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Aktobe region, 69 – in Almaty region, 43 – in Zhetysu region, 32 – in Atyrau region, 6 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Abai region, 51 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Ulytau region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 13 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 11 – in Pavlodar region, 2 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Turkistan region.



Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive