Kazakhstan reports 1.4% decline in rental and leasing services

22 November 2022, 15:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Rental and leasing services totaled KZT254bn in January-June of 2022, down 1.4% compared to the same period of last year, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

Small-sized enterprises accounted for most of rental and leasing services – KZT158.2bn, followed by individual businesses – KZT58.8bn. Large- and medium-sized enterprises were responsible for KZT22.1bn and KZT11.8bn worth rental and leasing services, respectively.

Private companies (KZT157.6bn) and individual businesses made up most of the rental and leasing services in six months of this year. Enterprises owned by foreigners accounted for leasing services worth KZT34.5bn, while state-owned companies – KZT7.4mln.

Car rental and leasing services totaled at KZT46.1bn, declining by 11.4%, compared with 2021. Leasing of trucks and construction vehicles and equipment accounted for KZT31.8bn and KZT20.6bn, respectively.

Water vehicles and equipment leasing was the lowest – KZT15.3bn.