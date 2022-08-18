Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reports 1,169 new Covid-19 cases, 1,227 recoveries in 24h

    18 August 2022 09:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

    Of them, 210 are in Nur-Sultan, 95 – in Almaty, 11 – in Shymkent, 18 – in Abai region, 87 – in Akmola region, 57 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Almaty region, 22 – in Zhetysu region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 120 – in West Kazakhstan region, 133 – in Karaganda region, 72 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, 29 – in Mangistau region, 85 – in Pavlodar region, 69 – in North Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Turkistan region, and 42 – in Ulytau region.

    The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,380,960.

    1,227 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, which raises the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,345,689.

    Of them 412 are in Nur-Sultan, 119 – in Almaty, 54 – in Almaty region, 124 – in Zhetysu region, 88 – in Abai region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 327 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Ulytau region, 27 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Pavlodar region, and 17 – in Turkistan region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19
