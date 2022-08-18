Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus
Kazakhstan reports 1,169 new Covid-19 cases, 1,227 recoveries in 24h
18 August 2022 09:31

Kazakhstan reports 1,169 new Covid-19 cases, 1,227 recoveries in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,169 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform refers to the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

Of them, 210 are in Nur-Sultan, 95 – in Almaty, 11 – in Shymkent, 18 – in Abai region, 87 – in Akmola region, 57 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Almaty region, 22 – in Zhetysu region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 28 – in East Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 120 – in West Kazakhstan region, 133 – in Karaganda region, 72 – in Kostanay region, 10 – in Kyzylorda region, 29 – in Mangistau region, 85 – in Pavlodar region, 69 – in North Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Turkistan region, and 42 – in Ulytau region.

The total tally of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has reached 1,380,960.

1,227 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, which raises the country’s total tally of recoveries to 1,345,689.

Of them 412 are in Nur-Sultan, 119 – in Almaty, 54 – in Almaty region, 124 – in Zhetysu region, 88 – in Abai region, 4 – in West Kazakhstan region, 327 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Ulytau region, 27 – in Kyzylorda region, 39 – in Mangistau region, 14 – in Pavlodar region, and 17 – in Turkistan region.

Related news
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
Read also
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
COVID-19 recoveries up by 468 in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 365
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive