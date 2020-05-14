Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan repatriates over 150 nationals from Tokyo, Seoul

    14 May 2020, 11:30

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 156 Kazakhstani nationals have been evacuated from Tokyo and Seoul, Kazinform reports.

    The flight en-route Tokyo-Seoul-Pavlodar landed in Kazakhstan and all passengers were isolated at a hospital in Pavlodar. If they show the coronavirus symptoms, they will be transferred to an infectious hospital.

    All passengers have been tested for the coronavirus infection and transported to the hospital via seven buses.

    It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan have repatriated thousands of its nationals from all corners of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Pavlodar region Kazakhstan
