    Kazakhstan remains committed to principles enshrined in UN Charter - President

    24 October 2020, 11:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations Organization, says Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    «On October 24, 1945 or 75 years ago the United Nations was established. This global institution has proven to be effective during the Cold war and turbulent times and is, therefore, indispensable. Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles and long-term goals enshrined in the Charter of this universal organization,» President Tokayev tweeted.


    Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent the telegram to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

