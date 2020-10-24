Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan remains committed to principles enshrined in UN Charter - President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 October 2020, 11:43
Kazakhstan remains committed to principles enshrined in UN Charter - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations Organization, says Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

«On October 24, 1945 or 75 years ago the United Nations was established. This global institution has proven to be effective during the Cold war and turbulent times and is, therefore, indispensable. Kazakhstan remains committed to the principles and long-term goals enshrined in the Charter of this universal organization,» President Tokayev tweeted.


Earlier Kazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent the telegram to UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.


UN   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties