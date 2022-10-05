Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors, President

    5 October 2022, 12:30

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region.

    «Kazakhstan is known as a responsible in international affairs and a dynamically developing country aimed at achieving progress in its development and striving for mutually beneficial cooperation. It is of great importance amid critically complicated geopolitical situation, growing atmosphere of total hostility and mistrust. Recently Pope Francis who visited Kazakhstan this September said that Kazakhstan is «a place for a meeting and a dialogue», «a driver in promotion of peace and human fraternity», and «puts the focus on the efforts to build the world where all listen to each other and respect each other». These are the words of one of the most respected spiritual leaders of humanity that concisely characterizes Kazakhstan and outline our values,» the Head of State said.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn