Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors, President

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan remains attractive for foreign investors,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at today’s meeting with the residents of Karaganda region.

«Kazakhstan is known as a responsible in international affairs and a dynamically developing country aimed at achieving progress in its development and striving for mutually beneficial cooperation. It is of great importance amid critically complicated geopolitical situation, growing atmosphere of total hostility and mistrust. Recently Pope Francis who visited Kazakhstan this September said that Kazakhstan is «a place for a meeting and a dialogue», «a driver in promotion of peace and human fraternity», and «puts the focus on the efforts to build the world where all listen to each other and respect each other». These are the words of one of the most respected spiritual leaders of humanity that concisely characterizes Kazakhstan and outline our values,» the Head of State said.



