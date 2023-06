Kazakhstan releases collector’s coins dated to 25th anniversary of Constitution

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases into circulation collector’s coins QAZAQSTAN KONSTITÝSIASYNA 25 JYL of nickel bronze alloy with face value of KZT 200 and of nickel silver alloy with face value of KZT 100.

The coins are dated to the 25th anniversary of Constitution.

The collectors’ coins were manufactured at Kazakhstan Mint.