Kazakhstan releases coins dated to 100th anniversary of Manshuk Mametova

4 November 2022, 20:14
4 November 2022, 20:14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Bank of Kazakhstan released today, November 4, the commemorative coins titled MÁNSHÚK MÁMETOVA. 100 JYL (Manshuk Mametova. 100th anniversary) of the Remarkable events and prominent figures series, the bank’s press service reports.

The MÁNSHÚK MÁMETOVA. 100 JYL coin is dated to the 100th anniversary of Hero of the Soviet Union Manshuk Mametova.

The coins are made at Kazakhstan’s Mint.

For full information visit the official website of the National Bank.


Photo: nationalbank.kz


News