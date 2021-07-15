Kazakhstan registers Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered the Russian Sputnik Light single-component vaccine against the coronavirus infection on July 12, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Healthcare Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan issued an 8-month temporary approval for the single-component coronavirus vaccine.

Sputnik Light vaccine is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sputnik Light vaccine has an efficiency of 79.4%.

No adverse events or side effects have been registered after the inoculation with the Sputnik Light vaccine.

This is the fifth anti-COVID vaccine approved by Kazakhstan. Earlier the country has already approved for use homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Sputnik V, HayatVax and CoronaVac vaccines.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine as well as Russia's Sputnik V.



