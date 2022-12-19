Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parties and NGOs

Kazakhstan registers new political party ‘Respublika’

19 December 2022, 12:30
Kazakhstan registers new political party ‘Respublika’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new political party ‘Respublika’ (Republic) has been registered in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, Kazakhstan registered Baitak Party.

‘Respublika' is an officially registered political party enjoying all the rights of a party, said Mussin on the sidelines of the joint sitting of the Parliament.

«Presently, we are considering the bids of ‘Alga, Kazakhstan’ and ‘El Tagdyry’ parties,» he added.


Related news
Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency
Теги:
Read also
Snowfall, cold spell to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
President Tokayev congratulates Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on National Day
Kazakh Titan Jumanov signed by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion agency
La Scala di Seta captivated Belarusian audience
Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup
Rain and snow to hit northern, western regions Dec 19
Film Tomiris screened in Riyadh
News Partner
Popular
1 December 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 December 19. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakhstan reports 139 new COVID-19 cases
4 Kazakhstan’s Nikisha wins gold at Almaty ISU World Cup
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, western regions Dec 19

News