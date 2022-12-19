Kazakhstan registers new political party ‘Respublika’

19 December 2022, 12:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new political party ‘Respublika’ (Republic) has been registered in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin, Kazinform reports.

Earlier, Kazakhstan registered Baitak Party.

‘Respublika' is an officially registered political party enjoying all the rights of a party, said Mussin on the sidelines of the joint sitting of the Parliament.

«Presently, we are considering the bids of ‘Alga, Kazakhstan’ and ‘El Tagdyry’ parties,» he added.