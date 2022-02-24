Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan registers 566 new COVID-19 cases

    24 February 2022, 08:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 566 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, raising the total caseload up to 1,300,730, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 158 in Almaty city which remains the leader in terms of fresh infections. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan with 68 COVID-19 cases. Karaganda and Pavlodar regions added 47 new cases of the coronavirus infection each.

    44 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 43 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 28 in Akmola region, 21 in Almaty region, 20 in West Kazakhstan region, 15 in Mangistau region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 9 in Atyrau region, 6 in Aktobe region, 6 in Shymkent city, 6 in Kyzylorda region, and 1 in Turkestan region.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
