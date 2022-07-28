Qazaq TV
Kazakhstan registers 3,175 new coronavirus cases in 24 h
28 July 2022 08:54

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 3,175 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread informs via Telegram.

Of them, 915 are in Nur-Sultan, 767 – in Almaty, 127 – in Shymkent, 104 – in Akmola region, 47 – in Aktobe region, 92 – in Almaty region, 123 – in Zhetysu region, 73 – in Atyrau region, 27 – in East Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Abai region, 94 – in Zhambyl region, 56 – in West Kazakhstan region, 355 – in Karaganda region, 30 – in Ulytau region, 59 – in Kostanay region, 81 – Kyzylorda region, 40 – in Mangistau region, 66 – in Pavlodar region, 41 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 30 – in Turkistan region.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 1,341,265



