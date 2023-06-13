Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports

    13 June 2023, 12:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Cattle breeding is one of the backbone and traditional branches of farming in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

    Government plans to channel 108 billion tenge this year for herd expansion and animal production. The state measures have a favorable effect on livestock inventory growth and livestock product production. As a result, investments in this sector grew by 67% to exceed 100 billion tenge in 2022.

    The Prime Minister stressed Kazakhstan managed to significantly reduce dependence on the import of some social-important products. Thus, milk and poultry imports were reduced from 45% to 39% and from 51% to 32% correspondingly.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Economy Agriculture
