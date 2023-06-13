Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 June 2023, 12:55
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Cattle breeding is one of the backbone and traditional branches of farming in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov told the Government meeting.

Government plans to channel 108 billion tenge this year for herd expansion and animal production. The state measures have a favorable effect on livestock inventory growth and livestock product production. As a result, investments in this sector grew by 67% to exceed 100 billion tenge in 2022.

The Prime Minister stressed Kazakhstan managed to significantly reduce dependence on the import of some social-important products. Thus, milk and poultry imports were reduced from 45% to 39% and from 51% to 32% correspondingly.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment