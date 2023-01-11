Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan reduced gas exports by 15% in 2022

11 January 2023, 19:24
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s gas output in 2022 made 53.3 bln cu m or 103.1% to the last year’s plan, Kazinform reports.

«Commercial gas output reached 27.8 bln cu m or 94% to the plan of 2022 due to restrictions of gas intake at the Orenburg gas refinery and out-of-schedule repair works at Tengiz and Kashagan fields,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told the Government meeting.

The Minister noted that commercial gas domestic consumption hit 19.3 bln cu m or 107.2% to the last year’s plan.

Gas exports made 4.6 bln cu m or 85.1% to the plan of 2022. Reduction in gas exports let meet the growing domestic consumption.

The Minister mentioned that liquid petroleum gas for the domestic market averaged 2.8 mln or 98% to the last year’s plan. The failure to reach the target is caused by repair works at the Pavlodar, Atyrau petroleum chemical plants, and CNPC-Aktobemunaigaz.


