Kazakhstan records surge in COVID cases since last November

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Healthcare, chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova commented on the coronavirus epidemiological situation in the country and worldwide and reminded of the rules to introduce restrictions, the Ministry’s press service reports.

The sanitary doctor stressed the country’s coronavirus situation remains stable so far. Since the end of November, Kazakhstan recorded a surge in coronavirus cases. In December 200 coronavirus-positive and 10 coronavirus-negative cases were reported daily on average.

The latest sequencing detected 100% circulation of the Omicron COVID strain in Kazakhstan.

She added as of today the country remains in the green COVID-19 zone.

Aizhan Yesmagambetova recommends all get vaccinated and revaccinated against coronavirus, wear face masks indoors, avoid crowded places and use sanitizers.

In a conclusion, the Vice Minister noted that Kazakhstan does not plan to impose any travel restrictions.



