    Kazakhstan records over 764,000 flu cases since Oct 1

    3 November 2022, 18:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The WHO projects that A (H3N2) and B flu three types will predominate in the forthcoming epidemic season,» head of the infectious diseases epidemiological control department of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee Rosa Kozhapova told a briefing, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

    She said that Kazakhstan monitors annually acute respiratory viral infection and flu morbidity between October 1 and April 30. Since the beginning of the current epidemiological season (since October 1, 2022) Kazakhstan recorded 764,247 acute respiratory viral infection cases, 521 laboratory confirmed flu cases. Of which 179 were reported in children under 14 years old, 106 pregnant women. The morbidity this year is at the level of the same period of the previous year.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

