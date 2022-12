Kazakhstan records over 170 new COVID cases

3 December 2022, 11:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan reported 173 coronavirus and 7 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

On December 2 Kazakhstan confirmed 162 coronavirus and 38 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.

Since March 13,2020 there were detected 1,397,257 coronavirus and 90,385 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in Kazakhstan.