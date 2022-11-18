Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases

    18 November 2022, 13:53

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded over 1 mln flu cases since October 1, Kazinform reports.

    «Despite the stable coronavirus infection Kazakhstan reports a surge in acute respiratory viral infection and flu cases. Since October 1 there were detected over 1 mln acute respiratory viral infection cases, over 1,000 laboratory confirmed influenza cases,» Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a meeting at Central Election Commission.

    She stressed virus circulation this year started earlier than usual. As today Kazakhstan recorded A and B flu types.

    According to her all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the green COVID-19 low risk zone with some 70 coronavirus cases detected daily.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

