Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases

18 November 2022, 13:53
Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases
18 November 2022, 13:53

Kazakhstan records over 1 mln flu cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan recorded over 1 mln flu cases since October 1, Kazinform reports.

«Despite the stable coronavirus infection Kazakhstan reports a surge in acute respiratory viral infection and flu cases. Since October 1 there were detected over 1 mln acute respiratory viral infection cases, over 1,000 laboratory confirmed influenza cases,» Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said at a meeting at Central Election Commission.

She stressed virus circulation this year started earlier than usual. As today Kazakhstan recorded A and B flu types.

According to her all the regions of Kazakhstan are in the green COVID-19 low risk zone with some 70 coronavirus cases detected daily.

Related news
Over 9,400 babies born in 2022 in Akmola region
Read also
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Over 9,400 babies born in 2022 in Akmola region
U.S. weekly flu cases, hospitalizations, deaths double for 2nd week in a row
Kazakh PM, Skoda Transportation CEO discuss prospects of establishing productions in Kazakhstan
Results of investigation into Lenin coalmine accident to be announced Nov 23
Over 11mln sq m of housing commissioned in Kazakhstan in 2022
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News