Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases

28 December 2022, 11:25
Kazakhstan records a surge in COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus cases grew in Kazakhstan by 2.3 times in December as compared to November,» Vice Minister of Healthcare-chief sanitary doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

«November this year Kazakhstan confirmed circulation of Omicron coronavirus strain, including 0.5% of Cerberus variant and 99.5% of other Omicron types. Cerberus strain was detected in 65 countries around the world and does not differ from previous forms of Omicron. Cerberus symptoms resemble symptoms of an acute respiratory viral disease,» the Vice Minister said.

She added that Kazakhstan reports daily up to 300 new coronavirus positive cases and 20 coronavirus negative cases.

«Since August 12 Kazakhstan remains in the green COVID area though the R value is higher than one in 13 regions, but for Zhetysu, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan which means COVID cases keep on growing,» she resumed.


News