Kazakhstan records 9 new COVID-19 cases, 60 recoveries

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2022, 10:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan records 9 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

5 of them were detected in the Kazakh capital, 2 in Almaty, 1 in Shymkent, and another one in Karaganda region raising the country’s tally to 1,305,566.

60 people more beat COVID-19 last day. 5 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 47 in Aktobe region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, and another one in Pavlodar region. As a result, the number of recovered from COVID-19 rose to 1,291,187.


