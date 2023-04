Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan recorded 73 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours,» Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Earlier Kazakhstan confirmed 28 coronavirus cases.

Since March 13, 2020 Kazakhstan detected 1,410,085 coronavirus cases, and 90,952 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.