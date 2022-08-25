25 August 2022 08:27

Kazakhstan records 725 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 725 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

Of which 137 were detected in Nur-Sultan, 359 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent, 83 in Akmola region, 27 in Aktobe region, 4 in Almaty region, 3 in Zhetysu region, 28 in Atyrau region, 24 in East Kazakhstan, 12 in Abai region, 8 in Zhambyl region, 78 in West Kazakhstan, 93 in Karaganda region, 10 in Ulytau region, 61 in Kostanay region, 9 in Kyzylorda region, 24 in Mangistau region, 41 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 4 in Turkistan region bringing the country’s tally to 1,385,748.