Kazakhstan records 70 more COVID cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of February 21, Kazakhstan reported 70 new coronavirus cases and one COVID-19-like pneumonia case, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

A day earlier the country detected 40 fresh coronavirus cases.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan confirmed 1,407,351 COVID-19 cases, and 90,827 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases.