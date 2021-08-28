Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan records 7,353 recoveries form coronavirus, total at 656,887

    28 August 2021, 09:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 7,353 recoveries more form coronavirus infection raising the country’s count to 656,887, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    660 beat the infection in Nur-Sultan, 2,138 in Almaty, 620 in Shymkent, 279 in Akmola region, 76 in Aktobe region, 185 in Almaty region, 481 in Atyrau region, 124 in East Kazakhstan, 135 in Zhambyl region, 156 in West Kazakhstan, 1,344 in Karaganda region, 159 in Kostanay region, 183 in Kyzylorda region, 231 in Mangistau region, 355 in Pavlodar region, 153 in North Kazakhstan, 74 in Turkestan region. As a result the number of recoveries rose to 656,887.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
