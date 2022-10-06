Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan records 69 new COVID cases, total at 1,393,839

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 October 2022, 10:30
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 69 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee’s press service reports.

7 fresh cases were detected in Astana, 9 in Almaty, 13 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 1 in Abai region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 5 in Karaganda region, 1 in Ulytau region, 8 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 6 in North Kazakhstan bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 1,393,839.


