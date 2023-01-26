Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan records 62 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr

26 January 2023, 09:11
Kazakhstan records 62 more coronavirus cases over 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 26 some 1,711 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, with 114 staying in the hospitals, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

1,597 people are being treated at home.

Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 62 coronavirus cases, 2 more developed COVID-19-like pneumonia symptoms.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 4 in extremely critical condition, while 2 are on life support, it said in a statement.


Related news
Kazakhstan records 46 fresh COVID cases over past 24 hr
Kazakhstan confirms 74 new COVID cases
Kostanay region records a surge in COVID cases
Теги:
Read also
Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra marks its 90th concert season
Zhakip Assanov named Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan Senate
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
Election is a test of political maturity of society – Tokayev
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
Astana to host Kazakhstan Athletics Indoor Championships
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Tokayev chairs Security Council meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 The Republic of Sakha and N Kazakhstan to promote agriculture coop
2 Kazakhstan clinches 1st gold at 2023 ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships
3 Almaty city’s social infrastructure development requires KZT1.3tln till 2030
4 Over 5,000 mass media registered in Kazakhstan – Deputy PM
5 U.S. Department of Agriculture meets with Kazakhstan’s National Bureau of Statistics

News