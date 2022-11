Kazakhstan records 59 new COVID cases

12 November 2022, 10:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of November 12 Kazakhstan confirmed 59 fresh COVID-19 cases, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

The day before there were detected 50 COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia cases in Kazakhstan.