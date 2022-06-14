Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan records 4.6% economic growth in January-May 2022

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 June 2022, 11:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Growth is observed in trade, construction, transport, warehousing sectors, information and communications, processing and ore-mining industries, water supply and agriculture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov, pace of economic growth in Kazakhstan in January-May 2022 reached 4.6%. Stable dynamics is observed in real sector, services and export sectors, Kuantyrov said at a Governmental meeting on Tuesday.

Real sector growth made 4.8%. Services sector demonstrates a 3.9% rise in the reporting period.

The Minister also pointed out an increasing level of fixed investments. Thus, in his words, investments in education rose by 71.7%. Investments in social support sector increased by 55.1%, in research and technical activity – by 35.9%, in healthcare – by 27.8%, in real estate acitivities – by 20.4%, in trade – by 13.9% and in construction – by 10.7%.

The highest indicators are observed in Shymkent and Almaty cities as well as in Akmola region.


