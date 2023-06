Kazakhstan records 321 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 321 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

Of them, 59 are in Nur-Sultan, 31 - in Almaty, 1 - in Shymkent, 4 - in Abai region, 39 - in Akmola region, 6 - in Aktobe region, 7 - in Atyrau region, 8 - in East Kazakhstan region, 4 - in Zhambyl region, 3 - in Zhetyssu region, 37 - in West Kazakshtan region, 40 - in Karaganda region, 30 - in Kostanay region, 1 - in Kyzylorda region, 9 -in Mangistau region, 16 - in Pavlodar region, 22 - in North Kazakhstan region, 1 - in Turkistan region, and 3 - in Ulytau region.

A total of 1,390,908 coronavirus cases have been confirmed countrywide since the pandemic beginning.