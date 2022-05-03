Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan records 3 new COVID-19 cases, Nur-Sultan COVID-free

3 May 2022, 10:18
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan added three new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Two fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported in Almaty city. Almaty region registered one more COVID-19 case. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, saw no new COVID-19 cases.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,551 since the global pandemic began.

Recall that Kazakhstan documented 5 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.


