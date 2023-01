Kazakhstan records 27 fresh COVID cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of January 29 some 1,669 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry.

Of which 111 are staying in the hospitals, 1,558 are treated at home. 27 more were tested positive for COVID-19 last day.

6 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 1 in extremely critical condition, while 1 is on life support.