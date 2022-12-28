Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan records 231 new COVID cases over 24 hr

28 December 2022, 09:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 28 some 2,620 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

282 are staying in the hospitals, while 2,339 are treated at home.

8 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 6 in extremely critical condition and 2 are on life support.

As of December 27, Kazakhstan confirmed 231 new coronavirus cases.


