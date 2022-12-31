Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan records 202 more COVID cases over 24 hr

31 December 2022, 12:36
ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of December 31, 2022 some 2,731 people are being treated for coronavirus in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Of which 259 are staying in the hospitals, 2,472 are receiving at-home treatment. 8 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, 5 in extremely critical condition, and 2 are on life support.

Kazakhstan confirmed 202 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.


