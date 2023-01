Kazakhstan records 2 quakes in one day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded two earthquakes over the day, Kazinform reports.

A 3.9M quake was recorded in the territory of the country 543km west of Almaty city at 5:06pm today. The earthquake hit at a depth of 20km.

Another quake rocked the country 176km northeast of Almaty city. The 4.6 magnitude quake hit at a depth of 20km.





Photo: media.realitatea.net